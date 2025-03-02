Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli joins elite club of Indian cricketers in ODIs

Star batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday etched his name in the record books by becoming the seventh Indian cricketer to feature in 300 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Men in Blue.

The milestone was achieved during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage clash against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium.

The top-order batter joins the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni in reaching this historic feat.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the overall ODI appearances chart with 463 matches.

He is followed by Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (448), Sanath Jayasuriya (445) and Kumar Sangakkara (404) who occupy the next three spots.

Most matches for India in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar — 463 matches

MS Dhoni — 347 matches

Rahul Dravid — 340 matches

Mohammad Azharuddin — 334 matches

Sourav Ganguly — 308 matches

Yuvraj Singh — 301 matches

Virat Kohli — 300* matches

The right-handed batter previously entered the historic club fresh off a match-winning century against Pakistan, where he remained unbeaten to secure India's victory and register his 51st ODI ton.

With his form peaking at the right time, expectations are high for another stellar performance against the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand side.

The Indian batting maestro has been in sensational touch, rediscovering his rhythm with a commanding century against Pakistan in India's previous Champions Trophy fixture.

During that knock, he also became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

While Kohli now ranks as the seventh-most capped Indian player in ODIs, he sits 22nd on the all-time appearances list.

However, if India progresses to the Champions Trophy final and he features in both the semifinal and final, he could surpass Chris Gayle (301 matches) to claim the 21st spot.