New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl first against India in Champions Trophy 2025

India captain Rohit Sharma along side New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner during the toss time ahead of their Champions Trophy clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

DUBAI: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the twelfth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

India and New Zealand have faced each other in 118 ODI matches, with India winning 60 and New Zealand securing 50 victories. Seven matches ended with no result, while one was tied.

Matches played: 118

India won: 60

New Zealand won: 50

Tied/NR: 1/7

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

In ICC Champions Trophy history, India and New Zealand have faced off once, with New Zealand winning that encounter, while India are yet to secure a victory.

Matches played: 1

India won: 0

New Zealand won: 1

FORM GUIDE

New Zealand come into this match in strong form, having won the tri-nation ODI series in Pakistan against the hosts and South Africa, along with consecutive wins in the Champions Trophy.

India, on the other hand, are high on confidence, having continued their winning streak from a home ODI series victory against England to successive wins in the Champions Trophy group stage against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India: W, W, W, W, W (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, W