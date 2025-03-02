WATCH: John Cena turns heel on Cody Rhodes after Elimination Chamber victory

John Cena (Left) turns heel and attacks WWE undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes (Right) alonside Final Boss The Rock (Centre) after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber on March 2, 2025 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. — Screengrab

Former WWE Champion John Cena shocked the wrestling world by betraying Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

This marks Cena’s first heel turn since 2004, leaving fans stunned as he aligned himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Following Cena’s victory, Rhodes entered the ring to congratulate him. Moments later, rapper Travis Scott and The Rock arrived, demanding an answer from Rhodes regarding The Rock’s ultimatum to "sell his soul" and become "his champion"—a proposition made two weeks earlier on WWE SmackDown.

The Rock warned Rhodes that rejecting the offer would mean "the dream dies again." As Rhodes defiantly responded that he had long ago given his soul to the ring and the WWE Universe, he bluntly told The Rock to "go f*** yourself" and embraced Cena, seemingly forming an alliance.

However, in a shocking betrayal, Cena struck Rhodes with a low blow before using a fallen Rolex watch to brutalize his head.

He continued the assault with the Undisputed Championship belt, leaving Rhodes bloodied before choking him with his own tie.

The Rock, who had introduced a weight belt on SmackDown inscribed with Dusty Rhodes' date of death and the words "Cody’s Soul," proceeded to whip Rhodes across the back.

The brutal beatdown ended with a battered Rhodes lying in the ring as Michael Cole checked on him, while Cena, The Rock, and Scott stood triumphantly on the ramp.

For years, Cena was WWE’s ultimate "babyface," dominating throughout the 2000s and 2010s. However, since Rhodes' return to WWE in 2022, he has taken on that mantle, becoming the promotion’s top hero. Cena’s betrayal suggests he was not pleased with Rhodes’ rise, ultimately siding with The Rock.

For those unfamiliar, Cena began his retirement tour on the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix, which aired on January 6, 2024.

Having debuted in WWE in 2002 in a memorable match against Kurt Angle, he officially announced at Money in the Bank in July 2024 that 2025 would be his final year as a full-time WWE wrestler, marking the end of an era.

As part of his farewell run, Cena competed in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on February 1, 2025, in Indianapolis.

In a dramatic finish, "Main Event" Jey Uso eliminated Cena to secure a title shot against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The 16-time WWE Champion, while addressing the media, declared that he would be part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match and vowed to win it, securing a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

He aims to become a 17-time world champion—a record-breaking achievement, as both he and "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair currently hold 16 world titles each.

With WrestleMania 41 set for April 19-20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, WWE has confirmed its marquee matchups: Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, while John Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.