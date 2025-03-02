WATCH: PCB Chairman Naqvi meets young domestic cricketers ahead of New Zealand tour

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi meets young domestic talent at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on March 2, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with young domestic performers on Sunday and issued immediate directives to address their concerns regarding fitness, skills, and diet plans during training.

This meeting followed the national team's disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, where Pakistan became the first team to be eliminated despite being the tournament hosts.

Media reports suggest that these top-performing domestic players might be considered for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where senior players could be rested.

The tour comprises a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series, scheduled from March 16 to April 5. The Pakistan team is set to depart for New Zealand on March 12.

During the meeting at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, the young cricketers discussed key training issues with Chairman Naqvi.

They highlighted challenges faced at high-performance centers, particularly in fitness management and diet planning.

In response, Naqvi assured them of the PCB’s commitment to their development. He directed relevant authorities to resolve these issues and granted the young talents access to all cricket academies across the country.

Additionally, he instructed officials to implement a specialized diet plan to enhance players' physical fitness and performance.

Emphasizing the importance of professional training, Naqvi stressed the need for experienced trainers to oversee the players’ conditioning.

Encouraging the young cricketers, he remarked, “You are the future stars of Pakistan. Providing you with the necessary resources is an investment in the bright future of Pakistan cricket.”

The meeting was attended by several promising domestic cricketers, including Muhammad Ali, Ali Raza, Ahmed Daniyal, Nisar Ahmed, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Salman, Afaq Afridi, Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Khawaja Nafay, Muaz Sadaqat, Arafat Minhas, Mubasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Faisal Akram, Tahir Baig, and Qasim Akram.