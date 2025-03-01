23 Pakistan-origin runners to partake in Tokyo Marathon 2025

Pakistani runners who will participate in Tokyo Marathon 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: A contingent of 23 Pakistani runners, including 11 from cities across the country and 12 overseas, will be participating in Tokyo Marathon 2024 — one of the six well-known races worldwide — on Sunday (tomorrow).

The event will see runners from around the globe compete on a course that weaves through Tokyo’s iconic landmarks, offering a blend of modernity and tradition.

The Tokyo Marathon, established in 2007, has become a hallmark of excellence in the global running community. Known for its meticulous organisation and enthusiastic spectator support, the race starts at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and passes through notable sites such as the Imperial Palace, Tokyo Tower, and Asakusa before concluding near Tokyo Station.

The race is not just a test of physical endurance but also a cultural experience, with spectators lining the streets to cheer on participants with unmatched enthusiasm. The event’s emphasis on sustainability and community engagement has further cemented its reputation as a world-class marathon.

This year’s Pakistani contingent includes seasoned marathoners and first-time participants, with 19 male and 4 female runners. Among them are Six Star Finishers — runners who have completed all six World Marathon Majors — such as Hamid Butt from Lahore and Faisal Shafi from Karachi.



Faisal Shafi, who is running the Tokyo Marathon for the second time, said, “I am running to raise funds for Special Olympics Pakistan for the Winter Special Olympics. I’m not eying any personal record; I’m running for our special athletes. Tokyo Marathon has always been my favorite, and I’m very impressed by Japanese culture and that’s why I’m running this race.”

Kaukab Sarwar, a Karachi-based runner participating in her fifth major marathon, shared her preparation journey: “My goal is to complete it sub-4. I trained really hard for this during the last 12 weeks, undergoing various running programs to prepare myself. Tokyo is a different kind of experience. The travel was long and has left me a bit tired, but I am still hoping for the best.”

Bilal Ehsan, an Islamabad-based runner, emphasised his focus on personal achievement and cultural engagement. “I am aiming to have a good race and enjoy the culture of Tokyo. I’ve trained for almost 8 to 9 weeks, and my focus is on achieving my personal best,” he said.

The participation of Pakistani runners in the Tokyo Marathon reflects the growing popularity of long-distance running in Pakistan. Running communities in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad have expanded in recent years, with more individuals taking up the sport for fitness and personal challenge.

The Pakistani contingent includes runners based in countries such as the United States, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the global reach of the diaspora. Among the female participants is Khoula Ahmed, a Norwegian-Pakistani runner, and Maheen Sheikh, based in the UK.



List of Pakistani participants

Hamid Butt (Lahore) – 3rd Tokyo | Six Star Finisher️ Faisal Shafi (Karachi) – 2nd Tokyo | Six Star Finisher️ Muhammad Junaid (Karachi) Kaukab Sarwar (Karachi) Hassan Madni (Karachi) Anis Kasmani (Karachi) Bilal Saeed (Karachi) Anees Khawaja (Multan) Bilal Ehsan (Islamabad) Ammar Mumtaz (Islamabad) Yawar Siddiqui (Islamabad) Khoula Ahmed (Norway) Saad Usmani (USA) Imran Zaffar (Singapore) Jamal Khan (USA) Maeen Ud Din (UAE) M Rizwan Khawaja (USA) Atiq ul Hassan (USA) Maheen Sheikh (UK) Salman Shafi Chaudhry (NYC) Imran Ahmed (Norway) Yusra Bokhari (USA) Shahnawaz Malik (USA)