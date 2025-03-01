Virat Kohli eyes multiple landmarks in New Zealand clash

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his half century during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli is on the verge of amassing major milestones in his side’s upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli, who found his lost form with a masterful century against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, is just 51 runs away from becoming India’s leading run-scorer in the history of the prestigious eight-team tournament.

The right-handed batter has 651 runs in 15 innings in the multi-national tournament, while Shikhar Dhawan tops the list with 701 runs in 10 innings.

Most runs for India in Champions Trophy:

Shikhar Dhawan: 701 runs in 10 innings Sourav Ganguly: 665 runs in 13 innings Virat Kohli: 651 runs in 15 innings

The star batter can also become the leading run-scorer of the Champions Trophy but would need to play a big innings as he is 142 runs behind Chris Gayle, who sits at the top of the elusive list with 791 runs in 17 innings.

Most runs in Champions Trophy:

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 791 runs in 17 innings Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 742 runs in 22 innings Shikhar Dhawan (India): 701 runs in 10 innings Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 683 runs in 22 innings Sourav Ganguly (India): 665 runs in 13 innings Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 653 runs in 17 innings Virat Kohli (India): 651 runs in 15 innings

Furthermore, if Virat Kohli manages to score 150 runs in the last group-stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025, he will pip Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to become the second leading run-scorer in men’s ODIs.

Most runs in Men’s ODIs