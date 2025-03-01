PCB announces ticket refunds for washed-out Champions Trophy matches

This picture shows a general view inside the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi as a big screen displays a message confirming that the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa has been abandoned due to rain on February 25, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday, announced the procedure for ticket refunds for two ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches that were abandoned without a ball bowled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A total of three matches of the ongoing tournament ended without results due to rain in Rawalpindi and Lahore but the ticket refund was announced for two matches - Australia vs South Africa on 25 February and Bangladesh vs Pakistan on 27 February.

Thus, the tickets for the Group B match between Australia and Afghanistan will not be refunded as the PCB Ticket Refund Policy for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 states that ticket holders are eligible for a refund if the match gets abandoned before the toss.

The cricket board further shared that the tickets for the Hospitality boxes and PCB gallery are also not available for refunds.

According to the PCB, the eligible ticket holders can claim their refunds from 10 designated outlets of a private courier company from March 10 to 14.

For the unversed, the ongoing ninth edition of the Champions Trophy is nearing completion as all four berths in the semi-final have been occupied by India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

However, the final match-ups for the knockout matches are not yet confirmed as it is dependent on the outcome of the last group-stage fixture between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

After the completion of the group stage, the top side from Group A will take on the second-placed Group B team, while the Group B toppers will lock horns with the second-placed Group A side.