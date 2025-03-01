England bag unwanted ODI record with South Africa defeat

England players wait for the DRS decision during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: England men’s cricket team registered a dismal record with their gruelling seven-wicket defeat against South Africa during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

England, who entered the eight-team tournament after suffering a 3-0 whitewash away against India, failed to change their fortunes as they concluded their dismal campaign without registering a single victory.

As a result, the former World Cup winners have now lost seven consecutive ODIs, registering their longest losing streak in the format, which started with an eight wicket drubbing against West Indies in November last year.



Their previous-longest losing streak in men's ODIs was 11 matches in 2000-01.

Results of England’s last seven ODIs



Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Venue Date England South Africa South Africa Seven Wickets Karachi March 1, 2025 Afghanistan England Afghanistan Eight Runs Lahore Feb 26, 2025 Australia England Australia Five Wickets Lahore Feb 22, 2025 India England India 142 Runs Ahmedabad Feb 12, 2025 India England India Four Wickets Cuttack Feb 9, 2025 India England India Four Wickets Nagpur Feb 6, 2025 West Indies England West Indies Eight Wickets Bridgetown Nov 6, 2024

England kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Australia on February 22 and racked up a record total of 351/8 while batting first.

But, a blistering century from wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis, coupled with half-centuries from Alex Carey and Matthew Short, helped Australia to comfortably chase down the total for the loss of five wickets and 15 balls to spare.

With the crucial Group B match between former champions Australia and South Africa getting washed out, England were then needed to win both of their remaining matches to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, Afghanistan denied them any chance of a comeback by inflicting a narrow eight-run defeat, inspired by Ibrahim Zadran’s marathon knock of 177, followed by Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul.

England’s fortunes did not change in their last group match as their batting unit unfolded on a meagre 179, which was comfortably chased down by South Africa for the loss of three wickets and 125 balls to spare.