Champions Trophy: India’s stubbornness complicates Group B semi-finalists travelling

KARACHI: India’s stubbornness of playing all of their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches at a neutral venue has put both Group B semi-finalists Australia and South Africa in a compelling situation as both teams will have to travel to Dubai on Saturday.
According to an ICC spokesperson, the decision was made to provide the two group B semi-finalists ample period to acclimatize to the conditions ahead of their possible knockout match against the 2013 champions, scheduled for March 4.
But, since India’s semi-final opponent is not yet confirmed, one of the two group B semi-finalists will have to return to Lahore to face New Zealand on March 5, meaning that one team would have to travel and train at a venue where they would not play unless they, alongside India, qualify for the final.
According to a report, Australia, who sealed their spot in the Final Four after their last group-stage match against Afghanistan got washed out, are already on their way to Dubai, while South Africa, whose last group-stage match concluded earlier today, will depart for the neutral venue shortly after.
Notably, the final match-ups for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals will be confirmed after the last group-stage match between India and New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday.
After the completion of the group stage, the top side from Group A will take on the second-placed Group B team, while the Group B toppers will lock horns with the second-placed Group A side.
The complexity is a result of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) refusal to send their national men’s team to Pakistan just months before the commencement of the eight-team tournament, citing the directives of the Indian government.
The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.
The dispute eventually culminated with PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which states that both teams will play their matches at a neutral venue when India or Pakistan are hosting an event for the next three years.
Comments