Champions Trophy: India’s stubbornness complicates Group B semi-finalists travelling

South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates (left) after dismissing England's Jamie Smith during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 1, 2025 and Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking a wicket with teammates (right) during their ICC Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: India’s stubbornness of playing all of their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches at a neutral venue has put both Group B semi-finalists Australia and South Africa in a compelling situation as both teams will have to travel to Dubai on Saturday.

According to an ICC spokesperson, the decision was made to provide the two group B semi-finalists ample period to acclimatize to the conditions ahead of their possible knockout match against the 2013 champions, scheduled for March 4.

But, since India’s semi-final opponent is not yet confirmed, one of the two group B semi-finalists will have to return to Lahore to face New Zealand on March 5, meaning that one team would have to travel and train at a venue where they would not play unless they, alongside India, qualify for the final.

According to a report, Australia, who sealed their spot in the Final Four after their last group-stage match against Afghanistan got washed out, are already on their way to Dubai, while South Africa, whose last group-stage match concluded earlier today, will depart for the neutral venue shortly after.

Notably, the final match-ups for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals will be confirmed after the last group-stage match between India and New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday.

After the completion of the group stage, the top side from Group A will take on the second-placed Group B team, while the Group B toppers will lock horns with the second-placed Group A side.

The complexity is a result of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) refusal to send their national men’s team to Pakistan just months before the commencement of the eight-team tournament, citing the directives of the Indian government.

The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.

The dispute eventually culminated with PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which states that both teams will play their matches at a neutral venue when India or Pakistan are hosting an event for the next three years.