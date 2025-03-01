Champions Trophy: South Africa suffer major injury scare during England clash

South Africa's Aiden Markram (right) and Wiaan Mulder in action during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Semi-final-bound South Africa suffered another injury concern as their experienced batter Aiden Markram experienced discomfort in his hamstring during their ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match against England here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Markram, who was serving as South Africa’s stand-in captain due to the absence of their regular captain Temba Bavuma, left the field during England’s innings.

In his absence, wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen took the reins of the side.

The development was confirmed during the 31st over of England’s innings by the commentators on the broadcast feed.

While the extent of Markram’s injury is not yet known he is set to miss the remainder of the ongoing match against England.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), he will only bat in the second innings if required.

When this story was filed, South Africa were on track for a convincing victory as they had scored 159/2 in 26 overs while chasing a modest 180 with Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen set on the crease, having scored half-centuries.

Opting to bat first, England were bowled for a meagre 179 in 38.2 overs, courtesy of a combined bowling effort.

Leading the bowling charge for South Africa were Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, taking three wickets, while Keshav Maharaj chipped in with two wickets.

In-form veteran Joe Root top-scored for England with a gritty 37 off 44 deliveries, followed by Jofra Archer and Ben Duckett, who sedated 27 and 24, respectively.

For the unversed, South Africa have already booked their place in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals when they bowled out England below 207 runs.

Their opposition in the knockout phase will be determined after the completion of the group stage.