Rumman Raees cites Champions Trophy 2017 example to slam Aqib Javed

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Rumman Raees slammed interim head coach Aqib Javed over his remarks suggesting that the current team lacks experience after the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 debacle.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, ahead of Pakistan’s final group-stage match against Bangladesh, Aaqib responded to queries about the omission of the two young players Sufiyan Muqeem and Muhammad Irfan Khan and cited their inexperience as the reason.

“Irfan Khan has played only eight ODIs so far, and he hasn’t delivered any innings that made us feel we missed him or that he created a significant impact,” Javed said.

“We picked him based on his potential. He made his ODI debut in South Africa, and before that, he performed well in T20Is in Zimbabwe, which earned him a spot on the South Africa tour.

“But the reality is, he has played only one ODI so far, hasn’t played many List A matches, and hasn’t even made his first-class debut yet.”

Javed’s remarks, however, did not sit well with Raees, who argued that Pakistan’s Champions Trophy-winning squad was also inexperienced, noting that he and Fakhar Zaman made their respective debuts in the same tournament.

“It is not an excuse that your team was inexperienced,” said Raees. “I made my ODI debut in the semi-final [and] Fakhar Zaman debuted in that team.

“Just look at that 2017 Champions Trophy team and compare it to today’s squad, they will have lesser games. Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Junaid Khan, only these were the experienced players.”

Rumman Raees further urged that a team is built around core players and not every player in the squad cannot be expected to be bolstering a vast experience.

“The team is always built around the core players, you cannot expect 11 players to have played 100 ODIs each,” Raees concluded.