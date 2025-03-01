Champions Trophy 2025: Lungi Ngidi surpasses Dale Steyn's ODI record against England

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn (Left) and pacer Lungi Ngidi (Right). — AFP/ICC

KARACHI: South African pacer Lungi Ngidi on Saturday surpassed former pace maestro Dale Steyn's ODI record during the Champions Trophy clash against England at the National Bank Cricket Stadium.

The right-arm pacer became the fifth-fastest South African bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets. He reached this milestone by dismissing England skipper Jos Buttler.

Ngidi has now joined an elite list of South African bowlers, including Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Allan Donald, and Kagiso Rabada, while surpassing legendary names such as Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Lance Klusener, and Charl Langeveldt.

Fastest South African Bowlers to 100 ODI Wickets:

Imran Tahir – vs West Indies (2016) – 58 matches

Morne Morkel – vs New Zealand (2013) – 59 matches

Allan Donald – vs Kenya (1996) – 64 matches

Kagiso Rabada – vs Sri Lanka (2019) – 64 matches

Lungi Ngidi – vs England (2025) – 66 matches

Shaun Pollock – vs New Zealand (1999) – 68 matches

Makhaya Ntini – vs India (2003) – 69 matches

Lance Klusener – vs Zimbabwe (2000) – 70 matches

Charl Langeveldt – vs Pakistan (2010) – 72 matches

Dale Steyn – vs Pakistan (2013) – 72 matches

In addition to this feat, the 28-year-old also became the second-fastest South African bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets in terms of the least number of deliveries bowled.

Least Balls to 100 ODI Wickets for South Africa:

Morne Morkel – 2,859 deliveries

Lungi Ngidi – 3,048 deliveries

Imran Tahir – 3,050 deliveries

It is pertinent to mention that the Marco Jansen-led bowling attack powered South Africa to bowl out England for a modest total in their last group-stage match and qualify for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.

The Proteas only needed to avoid losing the ongoing fixture by 207 runs to progress further in the eight-team tournament but a combined bowling effort denied Afghanistan any chance of pipping them in terms of net run rate.

As a result, South Africa and Australia become the two teams from Group B to reach the Final Four.

England captain Jos Buttler’s decision to bat first did not prove beneficial as his batting unit unfolded on a meagre 179 in 38.2 overs.

Coming out to bat at number six, England captain Buttler held one end firm while his side lost two more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped to 129/7 in 25.3 overs.

Buttler then received notable support from the other end in the form of Jofra Archer and together they raised an important 42 runs before perishing in quick succession.

Archer scored 25 off 31 deliveries, while Buttler made a 43-ball 21.

For South Africa, Jansen and Mulder bagged three wickets each, followed by Maharaj with two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Ngidi made one scalp apiece.