Pacers book England on 179 to propel South Africa into Champions Trophy semi-finals

South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates dismissing England's Jamie Smith during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the National Bank Stadium on March 1, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: The Marco Jansen-led bowling attack powered South Africa to bowl out England for a modest total in their last group-stage match and qualify for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Proteas only needed to avoid losing the ongoing fixture by 207 runs to progress further in the eight-team tournament but a combined bowling effort denied Afghanistan any chance of pipping them in terms of net run rate.

As a result, South Africa and Australia become the two teams from Group B to reach the Final Four.

England captain Jos Buttler’s decision to bat first did not prove beneficial as his batting unit unfolded on a meagre 179 in 38.2 overs.

The former World Cup winners, who are already out of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final race, got off to a disastrous start to their innings as Marco Jansen ran through their top order to leave them reeling at 37/3 in 6.4 overs.

Following the early debacle, in-form veteran Joe Root joined forces with Harry Brook and attempted to launch recovery.

The duo batted cautiously to add 62 runs for the fourth wicket until Brook fell victim to Keshav Maharaj in the 17th over. He scored 19 off 29 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

England suffered another blow to their batting expedition as another set batter Root followed suit in the next over after being bowled by Wiaan Mulder.

Root remained the top-scorer for England with a gritty 37 off 44 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

Coming out to bat at number six, England captain Buttler held one end firm while his side lost two more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped to 129/7 in 25.3 overs.

Buttler then received notable support from the other end in the form of Jofra Archer and together they raised an important 42 runs before perishing in quick succession.

Archer scored 25 off 31 deliveries, while Buttler made a 43-ball 21.

For South Africa, Jansen and Mulder bagged three wickets each, followed by Maharaj with two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Ngidi made one scalp apiece.