PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi poised for another key role this month: report

Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort on February 16, 2025 in Lahore. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to take on a significant leadership role following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the media reports, Naqvi will assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the tournament's final.

The position is currently held on an interim basis by Shammi Silva, the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Naqvi is expected to take over officially following the upcoming ACC General Council meeting.

In addition to the leadership transition, the meeting will focus on finalising the venues for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year.

While the exact location has yet to be finalised, ACC officials are reportedly considering Sri Lanka and the UAE as potential alternative hosts.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will remain the designated host.

The 2025 Asia Cup will follow the T20 format and feature 19 matches, tentatively scheduled between the second and fourth weeks of September.

Eight teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong—will participate. Notably, Nepal, an emerging associate nation from the subcontinent, will not be part of this edition.

The tournament format ensures at least two high-profile India-Pakistan encounters—one in the group stage and another in the Super Four stage—with the possibility of a third meeting in the final.

The current Asia Cup cycle spans four editions, running until 2031. After the 2025 tournament, Bangladesh will host the 2027 edition in the ODI format, featuring 13 matches.

The 2029 edition, also in the T20 format with 19 matches, will be officially hosted by the PCB but staged at a neutral venue. Sri Lanka will then host the 2031 edition in the ODI format, consisting of 13 matches.

There have also been discussions about continuing the hybrid model implemented for the 2023 Asia Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy, both of which faced challenges due to India's political stance on traveling to Pakistan.