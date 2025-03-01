Champions Trophy 2025: Here's why Temba Bavuma misses out on England clash

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma during the press conference in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage match against England at the National Stadium on Saturday.

In his absence, Aiden Markram takes over the captaincy as the Proteas aim to secure the final semi-final spot in the tournament.

The stand-in skipper revealed that South Africa was forced to make changes to their playing XI due to an illness spreading through the squad, affecting Bavuma as well.

The Proteas’ top order has undergone a significant shuffle, with batter Tony de Zorzi also ruled out of the contest.

Meanwhile, star batter Heinrich Klaasen has recovered from the injury that kept him out of South Africa’s victory over Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.

Right-handed batter Tristan Stubbs also makes his way into the playing XI.

"We would have had a chase, we are pretty happy to have a chase, we have not yet chased in this competition. There is a bit of illness going around in the camp, two guys Temba and de Zorzi are unavailable and Klassen and Stubbs come in. Unfortunately they miss out but hopefully they recover if we qualify," said Markram.

Markram, who has extensive leadership experience across formats, currently captains both the Proteas' white-ball teams and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in franchise cricket.

He has frequently stepped in as South Africa’s stand-in captain in Bavuma's absence, most recently during the bilateral series against Afghanistan in September 2024.

Heading into the knockout stage, South Africa is in a favorable position. They began their campaign with a win over Afghanistan, while their match against Australia was washed out.

Though they are currently level with Afghanistan on points, they hold a significantly superior net run rate of +2.140.

A victory over England would secure the top spot for South Africa. However, to qualify for the semi-finals, they must ensure they do not lose by 207 runs or more.

Given that England is batting first, they would need to post at least 300 runs to bring this scenario into play.