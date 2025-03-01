PCB calls up fresh talent to Lahore ahead of New Zealand tour

Pakistan's Jahandad Khan (Centre) celebrates after taking the wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk during game three of the Men's T20 International match against Australia at Bellerive Oval on November 18, 2024 in Hobart. —

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering introducing young talents for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled for March-April.

This move comes in the wake of Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the Champions Trophy, where they became the first team to be eliminated despite being the host nation.

According to sources, standout performers from domestic cricket have been invited to Lahore to meet board officials as part of the selection process.

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s long-term strategy for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif suggested a list of young players who should be considered for the upcoming series.

His recommendations include Hassan Nawaz, Ali Raza, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed and Muhammad Nafay. Additionally, he believes all-rounder Shadab Khan is the leading candidate to captain the T20I squad.

The wicketkeeper batter also mentioned several other names for the probable squad, including Muhammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf and Khushdil Shah.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to depart for New Zealand on March 12, with the five-match T20I series set to commence on March 16.

In addition to the T20Is, Pakistan will also play three ODIs, with the tour running until April 5.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that several senior players are contemplating taking a break from international cricket following their underwhelming performances in the Champions Trophy.

Key players such as Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam are reportedly being discussed in selection meetings, with some considering stepping back from the tour to avoid the risk of being dropped.