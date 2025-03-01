England win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in Champions Trophy 2025

England captain Jos Buttler and South Africa captain Aiden Markram during toss time ahead of Champions Trophy clash at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 01, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

KARACHI: England have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the eleventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Head-to-Head Record

England and South Africa have faced each other in 70 ODI matches. England has won 30 games, while South Africa has secured victory 34 times. Five matches ended with no result, and one was tied.

Matches played: 70

South Africa won: 34

England won: 30

Tied/No result: 1/5

Head-to-Head in Champions Trophy

In the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, England and South Africa have met four times, with both teams winning two matches each.

Matches played: 4

South Africa won: 2

England won: 2

Form Guide

South Africa will carry forward their winning momentum after their Champions Trophy opener against Afghanistan, though their second match against Australia was washed out.

An out-of-form England side will be desperate for a win to keep their Champions Trophy campaign alive after suffering defeats against Australia and Afghanistan.

South Africa: L, L, L, W, A (Most recent first)

England: L, L, L, L, L