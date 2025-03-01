Latif backs this player as captain, names probables for New Zealand tour

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif. — X

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has recommended several young talents for consideration ahead of Pakistan's white-ball tour of New Zealand.

With the performance of senior players under scrutiny—especially after Pakistan became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament despite being the host nation—Latif took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a list of players who should be considered for the upcoming T20I series against the Blackcaps.

According to him, Hassan Nawaz, Ali Raza, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, and Muhammad Nafay are among those who should be in contention for the squad.

Additionally, he suggested that all-rounder Shadab Khan is the likely candidate to captain the side in the shortest format.

The former wicketkeeper batter also listed several other players in the probable squad, including Muhammad Haris, Sufyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf and Khushdil Shah.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan endured a winless campaign, with their final group-stage match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi being washed out on Thursday.

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan began their tournament on February 19 in Karachi against New Zealand. Batting first, the Blackcaps posted an imposing 320/5, courtesy of centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham.

In response, Pakistan's batting faltered, managing only 260 in 47.2 overs. Khushdil Shah top-scored with a 49-ball 69, while Babar Azam contributed a sluggish 64 off 90 balls.

Pakistan then faced arch-rivals India in Dubai in a must-win encounter. Under pressure, their batting unit collapsed, posting a modest 241 before being bowled out in the final over. Saud Shakeel was the top scorer with 62 off 76 balls.

India comfortably chased down the 242-run target, losing only four wickets with 45 balls to spare, as Virat Kohli's masterful century guided them to victory.