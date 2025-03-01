South Africa vs England Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs ENG today match 11

England and South Africa face off in the ongoing Champions Trophy clash at the National Bank cricket stadium in Karachi on March 01, 2025. — Geo Super

KARACHI: The eleventh match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between South Africa and England is just a few hours away. Scheduled for Saturday, the match will take place at National Bank Cricket Stadium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

England and South Africa have faced each other in 70 ODI matches. England has won 30 games, while South Africa has secured victory 34 times. Five matches ended with no result, and one game was tied.

Matches played: 70

South Africa won: 34

England won: 30

Tied/No result: 1/5

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

In the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, England and South Africa have met four times, with both teams winning two matches each.

Matches played: 4

South Africa won: 2

England won: 2

England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

South Africa Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka.