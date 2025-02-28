Diego Simeone hails Antoine Griezmann’s impact ahead of Bilbao clash

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone (left) looks on during their LaLiga match against Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia on February 22, 2025 and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann applauds fans after the LaLiga match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on February 8, 2025. — Reuters

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised Antoine Griezmann’s standout contributions this season, highlighting his importance for the side as the LaLiga title race heats up.

The French forward has notched eight goals and five assists in LaLiga this season ahead of their crucial home clash against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

"He’s a game-changer, extremely important to the squad. Every time he can help us, he gives the team an extra boost. We hope he continues this way. We need him, and his focus should be on tomorrow’s match," Simeone told reporters on Friday.

As the title race intensifies, Atletico find themselves in third, a point behind the top two, Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Bilbao hot on their heels in fourth, five points adrift, but Simeone downplayed the significance of Saturday's clash.

"There are many matches left. When one thinks it’s decisive, it isn’t, although they are important, clearly. We need our fans more than ever," he said.

Diego Simeone added that, despite the hectic schedule and the Bilbao clash being the 40th match of the season for his side, the team is handling the pressure well and staying strong.

"We are trying to recover in the best way, with divided work for the players who have played the most minutes and those who have played less. We focus on Athletic, our next opponents. We don’t lose focus," he said.

"We’ve always worked very well. In the previous phase of these 14 years, if there was something that stood out as a strength, it was the physical aspect."