‘You never know,’ says Afghanistan captain on Champions Trophy semi-final qualification

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi speaks during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 25, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Afghanistan captain Hashamtullah Shahidi on Friday, expressed optimism over his side’s chances to qualify for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, stating that they ‘still have hopes’.

Afghanistan, who started their campaign with a gruelling 107-run defeat against South Africa, needed to win both of their remaining group-stage fixtures to progress further in the eight-team tournament.

The Asian side, making their first appearance in the tournament, secured an important victory over England but their last group-stage match against Australia ended in no result.

Afghanistan, as a result, are now dependent on the outcome of the last Group B game between England and South Africa as they would want the 2019 World Cup winners to win by a humongous margin to pip the Proteas in terms of the net run rate.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Shahidi, while speaking at the post-match presentation, remained hopeful and did not rule out chances for his team to sneak through into the final four.

“You never know. We still have hopes, hopefully, England win big,” said Shahidi.

‘Unfortunate that the game went without a result. Was a good game,” he added.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the aforesaid fixture, Shahidi believes Afghanistan should have registered a total past the 300-run mark and also rued their dismal start with the ball, which saw Australia amassing 90 runs in the batting powerplay.

“I think we should have scored 300+ but they bowled well in the middle overs. 270 was a good score but we didn't start well with the ball,” Shahidi noted.

“Gave them too much width and gave them many hitting options. We'll learn from this.”