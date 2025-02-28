Former Pakistan captain calls for ‘difficult decisions’ after Champions Trophy exit

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (third from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Will Young (unpictured) during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan on Friday, emphasised the need for ‘difficult decisions’ after the hosts' early exit from the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, underway until March 9.

Hosts and defending champions Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit from the ongoing eight-team tournament after New Zealand denied them any chance to make a comeback by securing a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh on Monday.

The green shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, kicked off their defence against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament on February 19 in Karachi and suffered a 60-run defeat.

Pakistan then suffered a six-wicket drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals India, inspired by a combined bowling effort and star batter Virat Kohli’s masterful century.

Their last group-stage match against Bangladesh on Thursday, however, was abandoned without a ball bowled, resulting in the defending champions finishing with just one point in three matches.

Reacting to the national team’s disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, Moin called for a major haul and recalled Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s ‘surgery’ remarks, which came after the side’s equally dismal campaign at last year’s T20 World Cup.

"At that time, surgery didn’t happen either. We need to make difficult decisions now," Khan said.

"The team now needs new blood," he added.

The former wicketkeeper batter also stressed the importance of hard work, terming it essential for triumphs.

"The team that works hard is the one that wins," he said.

"When there is no hard work or serious effort, problems arise," he added.

Moin Khan then went on to advise Babar Azam to take a leaf out of Indian counterpart Virat Kohli’s book as he pressed on the need for the star batter to transform and evolve.

"Babar Azam is a good player, but he needs to transform himself. He should evolve like Virat Kohli has," Khan said.