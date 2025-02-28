Champions Trophy: Top batter likely to lead India in New Zealand clash

India's Shubman Gill (left) and Virat Kohli bump fists during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Top-order batter Shubman Gill is likely to lead India in their last ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage fixture against New Zealand in Dubai, Indian media reported on Friday.

According to the reports, India’s longer formats captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the upcoming match due to a hamstring injury.

The 37-year-old reportedly picked up the injury during India’s blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, if Rohit decides to sit out of the low-stakes match against New Zealand, Gill will lead the men in blue.

Notably, Gill was named India’s vice-captain for the ongoing eight-team tournament on January 18, when their provisional squad was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a press conference in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Gill has never captained India in ODIs but has the experience of leading the team in T20Is.

The 25-year-old made his T20I captaincy debut in July last year when he led the reigning champions to a 4-1 series victory against Zimbabwe.

Gill, the top-ranked ODI batter, has been in red-hot form, having scored 406 runs in the five ODIs he played in the ongoing year with the help of two centuries and as many fifties.

It is pertinent to mention that India and New Zealand have already qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals from Group A after both secured back-to-back victories.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.