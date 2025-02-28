Key South Africa batter may consider retirement after Champions Trophy

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (left) celebrates scoring a half-century during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10, 2023, — AFP

KARACHI: South Africa’s top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen opened up on the prospects of calling time on his international career, terming the ongoing Men’s Champions Trophy possibly his ‘last ICC tournament’.

The right-handed batter, who has been a regular part of South Africa across formats since making his international debut in 2018, said that his retirement decision would not be a preconceived idea but a reality.

“It’s definitely a possibility that it’s my last ICC tournament. I’m not saying that with any preconceived ideas that I’ll call time on it, or management will call time on my career. It’s just the reality,” van der Dussen said in a recent interview.

He further highlighted the emergence of young talents like Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi and shared that he is aware that he might get replaced if he does not perform up to the mark.

“It’s such a great thing that there’s so many young players coming through, guys really playing well. A guy like Tristan Stubbs, he’s sitting on the sidelines. Or Tony de Zorzi. And even if you go into the domestic structure, Matthew Breetzke came in and made that 150,” he said.

“I’m not blind to the possibility that if I don’t perform that someone won’t be there to take my place. I certainly don’t expect any preferential treatment because I think in a healthy environment, guys push each other organically and that pushes everyone to be better,” van der Dussen added.

It is pertinent to mention that Rassie van der Dussen has thus far represented South Africa in 18 Tests, 69 ODIs and 50 T20Is, accumulating 4678 runs with the help of six centuries and 30 fifties.