Lance Domm hails Pakistan’s hosting of ICC Champions Trophy

British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Lance Domm speaks with Geo News about Pakistan-hosted ICC Champions Trophy on February 28, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Lance Domm, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, expressed his disappointment over the early exits of both England and Pakistan from the ICC Champions Trophy but commended Pakistan’s efforts in hosting a “fantastic tournament.”

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Domm shared his thoughts on the tournament, the unifying power of cricket, and his plans to explore Karachi during his tenure.

The ICC Champions Trophy, the first ICC event held in Pakistan in 29 years, has brought teams and fans from across the globe to the country.

However, the tournament saw disappointing performances from both Pakistan and England, leading to their early eliminations. Despite their exit, England will play their final match against South Africa in Karachi.

Domm admitted his disappointment over his favorite teams bowing out early.

“I know, it’s a great shame. I was hoping for a Pakistan-England final. But unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” he said. Reflecting on England’s performance, he added, “I think it’s a question of confidence. I’m sure England and Pakistan will be back as winning teams again.”

He also shared his experience of watching the Pakistan-New Zealand match in Karachi.

“I was at the Pakistan-New Zealand match. And it was a brilliantly hosted event. The stadium was fantastic. The atmosphere was wonderful. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go the way we were hoping,” he said.

Domm lauded Pakistan for organizing the tournament in a spectacular manner, emphasising that, despite the on-field setbacks, the event has been a success.

“Even though Pakistan and England haven’t performed well, I want to congratulate Pakistan for organizing a fantastic tournament,” he said.

Highlighting the role of sports in fostering unity, Domm remarked, “The culture of cricket is something special. Pakistan and England share a deep passion for the game. It’s a wonderful way to bring people together.”

He noted the camaraderie among fans from different countries, particularly between Pakistan and England.

“One of the best aspects of this tournament has been seeing fans from Pakistan and England mingling and enjoying their time together in Karachi and other cities,” he added.

Domm also reminisced about his childhood memories of watching Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram dominate England’s batting lineup.

“As a kid, I watched cricket on TV, and my first memory is of Wasim Akram dismantling England’s batting. He was fantastic,” he recalled with a smile.

When discussing the current Pakistan cricket team, Domm acknowledged their recent struggles but remained optimistic.

“Pakistan’s team has had a few disappointing matches, but there are still many excellent players. It’s all about confidence—one win can lead to another,” he said.

As the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, Domm expressed enthusiasm for exploring the city and strengthening trade and investment ties between the UK and Pakistan.

“One of my key focuses is trade and investment. The UK and Pakistan already have $60 billion in annual trade, and we aim to increase that further,” he said.

He also shared his excitement about experiencing Karachi’s famous cuisine, though he admitted the spice levels posed a challenge.

“It’s a bit spicier than what I’m used to, but I’m adjusting. I’ve already had some incredible Karachi food—it’s famous worldwide, and the flavors are spectacular,” he said with a laugh.

A sports enthusiast, Domm revealed his love for tennis and football and expressed his intent to engage in local sporting activities during his stay in Karachi.

“I’m hoping to participate in the Karachi half-marathon next year,” he said.