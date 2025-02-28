Senior Pakistan players considering break from New Zealand tour: report

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and teammates pose in national team's new jersey for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Following a disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025, where Pakistan became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament, several senior players are reportedly considering taking a break from international cricket.

According to reports, some key players may withdraw from the upcoming New Zealand tour, where Pakistan is scheduled to play a white-ball series consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5.

Meanwhile, concerns over poor performances in the Champions Trophy have put several players at risk of being dropped from the squad.

Senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are reportedly disappointed with the team's performance, potentially leading to significant changes in the lineup.

Reports suggest that some players are contemplating stepping back from the New Zealand tour to avoid being officially dropped from the squad.

Among the names reportedly discussed in selection deliberations are Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Babar Azam.

Additionally, the future of Aqib Javed as Pakistan’s interim head coach remains uncertain.

With the team's underwhelming Champions Trophy campaign, the PCB is unlikely to extend his tenure and is actively exploring alternative coaching options ahead of the New Zealand series.

The Men in Green endured a winless campaign after their final group-stage match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out on Thursday.

Rizwan-led Pakistan started their tournament on February 19 in Karachi against New Zealand.

Batting first, the Blackcaps posted 320/5, courtesy of centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham. In reply, Pakistan's batting faltered, managing only 260 in 47.2 overs. Khushdil Shah top-scored with a 49-ball 69, while Babar Azam contributed a sluggish 64 off 90.

Pakistan then faced arch-rivals India in Dubai in a must-win encounter. Their batting unit crumbled under pressure, posting a modest 241 before being bowled out in the final over. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62 off 76 balls.

India chased down the 242-run target comfortably, losing only four wickets with 45 balls to spare, as Virat Kohli’s masterful century guided them to victory.