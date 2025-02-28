Australia storm into Champions Trophy semis as Afghanistan clash washed out

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Former champions Australia have qualified for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals after their last group-stage fixture against Afghanistan was washed out due to heavy rainfall here on Friday.

Australia, who started their campaign with a stunning victory over arch-rivals England, finished with four points as their remaining two matches ended in No Result.

The two-time champions, as a result, became the first team to qualify for the Final Four from Group B, while Afghanistan are not all but out of the tournament even if England beat South Africa on Saturday as the Asian side are well behind the Proteas in terms of net run rate.

When the rain intervened, Australia were 109/1 in 12.5 overs with Travis Head and skipper Steve Smith unbeaten on 59 and 19 respectively.

Australian openers Matthew Short and Travis Head came out all guns blazing while chasing 274 as they put together a brisk 44-run stand until in-form Azmatullah Omarzai gave Afghanistan a breakthrough by dismissing the former.

Short scored 20 off 15 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Head then partnered with Smith to maintain Australia's high-flying start, adding an unbeaten 63-run partnership for the second wicket until rain halted the proceedings.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for 273 in 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Omarzai and Sediqullah Atal.

Afghanistan got off to a shaky start to their innings as Spencer Johnson cleaned up Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the fifth delivery of the match.

Following the early hiccup, Atal joined in-form Ibrahim Zadran in the middle and launched recovery.

The duo shared an important 67-run until Adam Zampa provided a much-needed breakthrough to Australia in the 14th over by getting Zadran caught at backward point.

The right-handed opener scored 22 off 28 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Afghanistan then suffered another blow as Rahmat Shah (12) fell victim to Glenn Maxwell in the 19th over, bringing the total down to 91/3.

Atal then put together a one-sided 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi before finally walking back in the 32nd over.

He remained the top-scorer for Afghanistan with a 95-ball 85, comprised of six fours and three sixes.

His dismissal sparked a brief middle-order collapse which saw Afghanistan losing three wickets in quick succession and as a result, had slipped to 199/7 in 40 overs.

But a timely half-century from an in-form all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai bolstered Afghanistan to a formidable total.

Omarzai scored 67 from 63 deliveries, laced with one four and five sixes.

He also shared a handy 36-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Rashid Khan, who made a 17-ball 19.

For Australia, Johnson and Zampa picked up two wickets each, while Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis made one scalp apiece.