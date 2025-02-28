Wasim Akram reveals why he doesn’t want to become Pakistan’s Head Coach

Former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram - Reuters/File

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has explained why he has never considered taking up the role of head coach or chief selector of the national cricket team.

During a recent interview on a local sports program, Akram responded to a fan’s question about his reluctance to take on the coaching role.

He cited the harsh treatment faced by former players, including Waqar Younis, during their tenures as head coach, as the main reason for his decision.

"To be honest, a lot of people still, on and off, either criticize me or take digs at me, saying, 'Just let him talk, he doesn’t do anything himself.'" said Akram.

"When I see Pakistani coaches, including Waqar (Younis), who has been a coach multiple times, and how people misbehave with them, I realize that I wouldn’t be able to tolerate such disrespect towards me," he added.

Despite his decision, the legendary pacer emphasized that he remains committed to helping Pakistan cricket in any way he can—without seeking financial compensation.

“I want to help Pakistan cricket. Why do you have to pay me? I’m available for free. Whenever you call me for a camp, I’ll come. If you involve me in any tournament, I’ll spend time with players," he said.

The 58-year-old also highlighted his personal priorities, including spending time with his family.

“I’m 58 years old. I have a family, a 10-year-old daughter. I have two boys. I want to spend time with them. But like I said, I’m always available, even free of cost, to have the camp going for the kids whenever I have the time," he said.

"I will go; whenever the Pakistan team has a tournament coming up and they set up a camp, I will spend time there. This is something I can do, but at this age, I cannot tolerate such humiliation. Anyway, you guys already disrespect a lot because, after all, we are the ones who are ill-mannered," he added.

Pakistan has previously appointed former cricketers such as Javed Miandad, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Waqar Younis as head coach. Currently, former pacer Aqib Javed is serving as the interim head coach of the Men in Green.

For the unversed, under the coaching of former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed, the Men in Green failed to defend their throne and were eventually knocked out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 despite being the hosts.

The Men in Green endured a winless campaign after their final group-stage match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out on Thursday. Rizwan-led Pakistan started their tournament on February 19 in Karachi against New Zealand.

Batting first, the Blackcaps posted 320/5, courtesy of centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham. In reply, Pakistan's batting faltered, managing only 260 in 47.2 overs. Khushdil Shah top-scored with a 49-ball 69, while Babar Azam contributed a sluggish 64 off 90.

Pakistan then faced arch-rivals India in Dubai in a must-win encounter. Their batting unit crumbled under pressure, posting a modest 241 before being bowled out in the final over. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62 off 76 balls.

India chased down the 242-run target comfortably, losing only four wickets with 45 balls to spare, as Virat Kohli’s masterful century guided them to victory.