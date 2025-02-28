PSL X: Here's why Karachi gets fewer matches than Lahore and Rawalpindi

PSL 9 final clash between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — X

Karachi, which hosted the previous edition of the PSL final between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, has been allocated fewer matches in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 due to a decline in spectator interest in recent seasons.

Sources revealed that low ticket sales in Karachi last year led to financial losses for both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL franchises, prompting a reconsideration of match distribution.

Most franchises were also reluctant to play more games in Karachi this year, further influencing the decision.

Additionally, Quetta’s designated home ground has been shifted from Karachi for the 10th edition of the league. Instead, Quetta’s home matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, sources confirmed.

Considering strong ticket sales and consistent spectator turnout, Rawalpindi has been allocated more matches this season.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with the participating teams to be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Meanwhile, Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).