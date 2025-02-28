Aqib Javed in line for key role as PCB hunts for new Head Coach

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed during press conference on the eve of second Test against West Indies in Multan on January 24, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unlikely to extend Aaqib Javed’s tenure as interim head coach following the team’s disappointing performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The decision comes as the PCB explores new coaching options ahead of the national team’s tour of New Zealand.

According to sources, a new head coach is being considered for Pakistan’s upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand from March to April.

The tour comprises of five-match T20I and three-match ODI series.

A full-time coach is expected to be appointed soon, officially ending Javed’s role as the team’s interim coach.

Despite his exit as interim head coach, the former pacer may still find a place in Pakistan’s cricketing setup.

Sources suggest that he is being considered for the position of Director of the National Academy, replacing Nadeem Khan.

Sources confirmed that Nadeem has stepped down from his role and has joined the Multan Sultans franchise ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Aaqib has reportedly shown interest in working at the National Academy, which could see him transition into a new role within Pakistan’s cricketing infrastructure.

Apart from his coaching duties, he was also involved in the selection process. However, with his tenure ending, he is expected to be removed from the selection committee as well.

Sources indicate that other members of the selection panel might also struggle to retain their positions as the PCB looks to restructure its cricketing operations.

For the unversed, on December 12, 2024, the former Pakistan pacer was named the interim red-ball head coach of the national men’s team following the resignation of former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie.

Aqib's appointment came after Gillespie stepped down from the role due to his differences with the cricket board.