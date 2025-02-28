Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against Australia in Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi speaks with Simon Doull during the toss time ahead of the Champions Trophy match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28, 2025. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the tenth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Afghanistan and Australia have faced each other in ODI cricket four times, with the Kangaroos emerging victorious on all four occasions. The Afghan team is yet to claim a victory against them.

Matches played: 4

Australia won: 4

Afghanistan won: 0

FORM GUIDE

Australia will be high on confidence as their record against Afghanistan is dominant. They are also in strong form after securing a remarkable victory over England in their opening match.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have been the tournament’s surprise package, having knocked England out with a stunning victory. They will be a team to watch out for in this clash.

Afghanistan: NR, W, W, L, W (Most Recent First)

Australia: L, L, L, W, A