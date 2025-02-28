Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs AUS today match 10

Afghanistan and Australia face off in the ongoing Champions Trophy clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The tenth match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Afghanistan and Australia, set for Friday, is underway at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson