PCB unveils schedule for Pakistan Super League X

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan lifts the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine title after beating Multan Sultans in the final in Karachi on March 18, 2024. - PCB

LAHORE: The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar. The participating teams for this special fixture will be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).

Karachi Kings, champions of the league’s fifth edition, will begin their campaign on April 12 at their home ground against last season’s runners-up, Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans, winners of the sixth edition, will take on Lahore Qalandars on April 22 in the first HBL PSL X match hosted at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will welcome its first match of the tournament on April 24, featuring the home team Lahore Qalandars, winners of the seventh and eighth editions, against Peshawar Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi, champions of the 2017 edition, will play five matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while Quetta Gladiators, winners of the fourth edition, will play five matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed his excitement for the milestone edition of the league:

“We are thrilled to officially announce the schedule for the historic 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Over the past decade, the HBL PSL has grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan’s cricketing talent.

“The fans in this year’s tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities—Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

“As part of our commitment to expanding the reach of the HBL PSL, we are delighted to host an exhibition match in Peshawar before the start of the tournament, which is a significant step in bringing top-tier cricket to Peshawar, a city with a deep-rooted love for the game.

“We remain dedicated to enhancing the experience for players, fans, and stakeholders, who have witnessed some breathtaking contests in the league over the years.”

HBL PSL X schedule