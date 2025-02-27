Mohammad Hafeez gives 'solution' for Pakistan cricket after Champions Trophy debacle

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez (left)speaks during a press conference in Lahore on January 3, 2022 and Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Shubman Gill (unpictured) during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — PCB/Reuters

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez on Thursday, gave an astonishing ‘solution’ to address the long-going struggles of the national team after their early exit from the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The green shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, kicked off their defence against New Zealand, who had beaten them twice in the recently held tri-nation ODI series, involving South Africa.

The home side failed to change the fortune in their third meeting with the BlackCaps in a week during the curtain raiser of the eight-team tournament in Karachi and succumbed to a 60-run defeat.

Following the stumbling start, the hosts and defending champions travelled to Dubai, where they locked horns with arch-rivals India in a bid to stay alive in the tournament.

But a combined bowling effort, followed by Virat Kohli’s masterful century, powered India to a convincing victory, inflicting a major dent to Pakistan’s semi-final hopes.

Later, New Zealand’s victory over Bangladesh in an important Group A match marked the host nation’s exit from the mega event.

Pakistan’s last group-stage match was scheduled against Bangladesh on Thursday, but persistent rain in Rawalpindi washed out the fixture, meaning the green shirts had to settle with just one point in three games.

Reacting to the national team’s lacklustre performance in the eight-team tournament, Mohammad Hafeez coined the example of the foreign coaches considered “best” to suggest bringing a foreigner as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“For the solution, we have talked about the management, the players," Hafeez said during a TV show, a small clip of which he uploaded on his X, formerly Twitter, handle.

“See, we often talk about how we need foreign coaches. We think they perform the best. Why not to have a foreign chairman? (sic)”