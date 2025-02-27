‘If we can beat England, we can beat Australia as well,’ says Hashmatullah Shahidi

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi speaks at a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 20, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Afghanistan captain Hashamtullah Shahidi expressed confidence in his side’s ability to beat Australia in the high-stakes ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Afghanistan, making their debut appearance in the prestigious eight-team tournament, had a forgetful start to their campaign as they suffered a 107-run defeat against South Africa.

The Asian side, however, made a stunning comeback by securing a narrow eight-run victory over England in the must-win game here on Wednesday.

With three points after two matches, Afghanistan are still in contention to make it to the Final Four and their captain Shahidi believes his players have the potential to beat Australia to earn the qualification.

Shahidi acknowledged Australia as a tough team but emphasised that their players’ morale was high after the hard-fought victory over England.

“After winning against England, the players’ morale is high. Australia is a tough team, but we will give them a good fight and try to win,” Shahidi said.

“If we can beat England, we can beat Australia as well. Our goal is to win against Australia and reach the semi-finals,” he added.

When probed about their plans to counter experienced Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who scored an astounding double century against them in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and guided the former champions to a come-from-behind win, Shahidi said that Afghanistan is not planning for just one player but for the entire Australian side.

“We haven’t only planned for Glenn Maxwell, we’ve planned for the whole team,” Shahidi said.

“We are playing against Australia, not just one player, and what happened in the past is history. Our complete focus is on tomorrow’s match.

“We will keep a straightforward plan for the match against Australia and focus on executing the plan we have set for them.”

Hashmatullah Shahidi further lauded Afghanistan’s spin-bowling and claimed that it can challenge any opposition in favourable conditions.

“Our spinners are good, and if there is any assistance from the pitch, we can beat anyone,” he explained.

He then went on to express his gratitude towards Afghan fans for supporting the team in every match.

“Afghan fans always support us, even against England, and we hope to see them cheering for us in the match against Australia as well,” Shahidi concluded.