FIFA likely to lift ban on Pakistan as PFF makes constitutional amendments

PFF, FIFA and AFC officials pose for a picture after the PFF's Extraordinary Congress meeting in Lahore on February 27, 2025. — Facebook/PakistanFootballOfficial

LAHORE: The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) is likely to lift the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) as the country’s governing body made the proposed amendments to its constitution on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the PFF, the newly-elected Congress of the federation approved FIFA’s proposed constitutional amendments in an Extraordinary Congress convened here under the presidency of PFF President and Chairman of the Normalization Committee (NC) Saud Azim Hashimi.

During the meeting, the Congress members endorsed that accepting the FIFA-proposed amendments was in the best interest of Pakistan football as it is likely to result in the uplifting of the ban imposed by the apex body earlier this month.

Notably, FIFA, while announcing the suspension, had subjected the uplifting of the suspension to the approval of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.

“The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC,” the statement had said.

The potential uplifting of the ban may also pave the way for the national football team to participate in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to commence next month.

The high-profile Congress meeting was also attended by top FIFA and AFC officials, including Deputy General Secretary AFC Vahid Kardany, Head of MA Governance FIFA Rolf Tanner and Head of South Asia Unit AFC Purushottam Kattel, alongside NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat.

AFC Deputy General Secretary Kardany praised the Congress members' commitment to implementing essential reforms in Pakistan football. He also acknowledged the Normalization Committee's role in supporting the process.