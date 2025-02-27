Champions Trophy 2025: Rain threat looms over crucial Australia-Afghanistan clash

Australia players (left) celebrate the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2023 and Afghanistan players celebrate after winning their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: The high-stakes ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and Afghanistan, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, is likely to be affected by rain.

According to the weather forecast, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66°F, with a RealFeel temperature of 65°F and a RealFeel Shade of 63°F.

The morning is predicted to have a couple of soaking showers, followed by cool weather with variable cloudiness throughout the day.

The maximum UV index is expected to be four, indicating moderate exposure levels.



Winds will be blowing from the southeast at 8 mph, with gusts reaching up to 15 mph. There is a 71% chance of precipitation, with expected rainfall totalling 0.18 inches.

Thunderstorm probability remains relatively low at 18%.



Rain is expected to last for about two hours, contributing to a total of two hours of precipitation.

Cloud cover is anticipated to be around 63 per cent, keeping the day mostly cloudy with intermittent breaks of sunlight.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia, led by Steve Smith in this tournament, is playing without key players such as Mitchell Starc, captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood.

Despite these absences, the Kangaroos started their Champions Trophy campaign with an impressive victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

England had posted a record-breaking total of 351/8—the highest in Champions Trophy history—powered by Ben Duckett’s brilliant 165 off 143 balls.

However, Australia successfully chased down the target in just 47.3 overs, thanks to Josh Inglis’s explosive 120 off 86 balls.



Alex Carey contributed a crucial 69 off 63 deliveries, while Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire 32 off 15 balls sealed the win.

Australia’s second match against South Africa in Rawalpindi was abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan began their Champions Trophy campaign with a defeat against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in Karachi.

However, they made a strong comeback with a thrilling victory over England in Lahore on Tuesday, knocking them out of the tournament.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted an impressive 325/7, courtesy of a magnificent innings by Ibrahim Zadran, who scored 177 off 146 deliveries.

In response, England fell short by eight runs, getting bowled out for 317. The victory was spearheaded by Azmatullah Omarzai, who delivered a match-winning bowling spell, claiming five wickets.