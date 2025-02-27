Shakeel Sharif appointed Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association chairman

President PPDCA Imran Balwani presenting souvenir to newly-appointed chairman PPDCA Shakil Shareef (centre) at the PPDCA head office in Karachi on February 26, 2025. — PPDCA

KARACHI: Renowned businessman Shakeel Sharif on Wednesday, was appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association (PPDCA).

According to the cricket association, a ceremony was held at its head office here on Tuesday, which was presided over by President Imran Balwani, while General Secretary Amiruddin Ansari, Fielding Coach Rao Javed and Media Manager Muhammad Nizam were also present.

During the ceremony, Balwani briefed newly-appointed chairman Sharif on PPDCA's performance at the national and international levels and its future programs and expressed his hope that the latter leads the association to success.

"It has always been my wish that PPDCA grows stronger and that disability cricket receives more recognition,” said President Balwani.

“To further this cause, I offered my long-time associate, the renowned businessman Shakeel Sharif, the position of Chairman, which he gladly accepted, and he is here with us today at the head office. I am extremely grateful to him for this."

Sharif, in his speech, termed his appointment as PPDCA’s chairman an honour and vowed to give the disability cricketers the recognition they deserve.

"Being associated with PPDCA as Chairman is an honour for me. Disability cricketers are our heroes, and I will ensure they get the recognition they deserve," Sharif said.

"When General Secretary Amiruddin Ansari informed me about the performance of the disability cricketers and the challenges they face, I was amazed to learn that despite limited resources, they have managed to take the national disability team on tours around the world.

“I salute him for this, and together, we will work to promote disability cricket and address the issues they face."