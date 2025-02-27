Pakistan bag unwanted records with dismal Champions Trophy campaign

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young, caught out by substitute Faheem Ashraf during Champions Trophy clash at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan concluded their Champions Trophy campaign on a disappointing note after their final Group A match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

The 2017 champions failed to secure a single victory in the tournament, setting an unwanted record: they became the first team in 23 years to be eliminated from the marquee 50-over event without a win.

While Bangladesh did not participate in the first-ever ICC Knockout event in 2000 despite being the host nation, Kenya lost in the pre-quarterfinals when the tournament was held in Nairobi.

Since the event was rebranded as the Champions Trophy in 2002, host teams have always managed to secure at least one win.

In 2006 and 2009, India and South Africa finished at the bottom of their groups but still registered at least one victory each.

Pakistan, hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in nearly three decades, finished last in Group A behind Bangladesh, with just one point and a negative Net Run Rate (-1.087).

From Group A, India and New Zealand advanced to the semi-finals after securing wins against the hosts and Bangladesh.

Adding to their woes, the Men in Green, who ended their Champions Trophy campaign winless for the second time, mirrored their performance in the 2013 edition in England.

That year, they were placed in Group B alongside India, South Africa and the West Indies, losing all three of their matches.

India went on to win the 2013 Champions Trophy, defeating England in a rain-affected final.