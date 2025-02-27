ACC considering to move Men's Asia Cup 2025 from India: report

India's Virat Kohli and Axar Patel shake hands with Pakistan players Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq during Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

India and Pakistan may clash up to three more times this year, potentially in the UAE, with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tentatively scheduling the Asia Cup for September.

The tournament, which will follow the T20 format, is set to feature 19 matches and is expected to be held between the second and fourth weeks of September.

According to media reports, the tournament was originally allotted to India. However, due to the political dynamics between India and Pakistan, the ACC has decided to hold it at a neutral venue.

While the exact location has yet to be finalized, ACC officials are reportedly considering Sri Lanka and the UAE as potential hosts. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will remain the designated host.

A recent ACC decision mandates that the tournament be held in a neutral country whenever it is the turn of either the BCCI or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host.

A document obtained by this website explicitly states this policy. The decision aims to avoid potential controversies, as India and Pakistan have consistently refused to travel to each other's countries.

A similar situation arose during the ongoing Champions Trophy, where the Indian team was allowed to play in Dubai under a hybrid model.

In response, the PCB is now seeking a similar arrangement for next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

September’s weather conditions could pose a challenge for cricket, but since the tournament will follow the shorter T20 format, matches can be scheduled during the cooler evening hours.

Eight teams—Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, Hong Kong, India, and Pakistan—will compete in the championship. Notably, Nepal, an emerging associate nation from the subcontinent, will not be part of this edition.

Despite participating in the 2023 Asia Cup, Nepal did not qualify this time.

Similar to the previous edition, the eight teams will be split into two groups, with India and Pakistan placed in the same group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, where the top two will compete in the final.

This format ensures at least two India-Pakistan clashes—one in the group stage and another in the Super Four—while a potential third showdown could take place in the final.

The ongoing Asia Cup cycle features four editions, spanning until 2031. After the 2025 tournament (19 matches), Bangladesh will host the 2027 edition in the ODI format (13 matches).

The 2029 edition, played in the T20 format (19 matches), will be officially hosted by the PCB but staged in a neutral venue. Lastly, Sri Lanka will host the 2031 edition in the ODI format (13 matches).