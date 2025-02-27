Mohammad Rizwan vows to ‘learn’ from mistakes after Champions Trophy debacle

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan speaks during a pre-match press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 18, 2025. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed his determination to learn from the shortcomings moving forward after his side’s winless campaign at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, underway until March 9.

Pakistan, defending the title, had a forgetful campaign as they suffered back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and arch-rivals before their final group-stage fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball bowled earlier today.

The abandonment of the aforesaid fixture kept the hosts devoided of the victory and they, as a result, finished at the bottom of Group A with just one point.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Rizwan acknowledged his team produced disappointing for the last few weeks during the tri-nation home ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025.

The wicketkeeper then claimed that they have identified their mistakes and will rectify them before their white-ball tour to New Zealand next month.

"The results from us have been disappointing for the last few weeks now and we wanted to perform today in front of our home nation as they have high expectations to which we have not lived up," said Rizwan.

"You can learn from your mistakes, and we have looked at our mistakes in this tournament and the Tri-Nation series and by the will of Almighty Allah, we will look to work on them. Our next tour is of New Zealand, hopefully we will perform there since we have made a lot of mistakes against them here," he added.

Mohammad Rizwan also admitted that young opener Saim Ayub’s injury ‘disturbed’ their preparations for the mega event but denied using it as an excuse.

"When a player who has performed in the last two to three series in Australia and South Africa, and he gets injured, so the team will get disturbed,” Rizwan said.

“As a leader, you have to look forward since there are other players in the Pakistan team too. This is not an excuse and we will learn from them," he added.

When probed about the team’s bench strength, Rizwan shared that he will look up to Pakistan’s Champions tournaments before highlighting the need for professionalism and game awareness in making the team rank amongst the top sides in the world.

"It is a tough question, we have seen some bench strength in the five-team Champions Cup. If we want to see ourselves among the top teams, we need to improve in various aspects like professionalism and game awareness," Rizwan remarked.

"It is disappointing, we are here for the whole nation. We have to accept that we did not perform. They are upset; we are too. InshaAllah we will learn from these mistakes and improve in the next tournaments," he concluded.