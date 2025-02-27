Former Pakistan pacer blames PCB for team’s disastrous Champions Trophy campaign

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi speaks with Pakistan players ahead of their Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz has held the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responsible for the Mohammad Rizwan-led side’s disappointing campaign in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Defending champions Pakistan were among the first teams to be eliminated from the tournament, suffering back-to-back defeats in the group stage against New Zealand and India, which ended their title defense.

Nawaz revealed that he had written to the PCB chairman, criticizing his lack of cricketing knowledge. He also attributed the decline of Pakistan cricket to PCB officials, whom he described as bureaucrats rather than cricketers.

"Yeah, I watch closely, and on and off, I write to the PCB chairman because he doesn't know much about cricket. I suggested things to him, but it's up to him what he does. Pakistan cricket is gone now. I think it's because of all the PCB officials running the board," said Sarfraz.

"They are non-cricketers; they are bureaucrats. That's why I think they don't know how to go about things like that. They've picked people who previously destroyed Pakistan cricket. And then there are frequent changes in the PCB. Within a year and a half, there were three chairmen and four captains. What else do you expect?" he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green ended their tournament campaign winless after their final group stage match against Bangladesh here in Rawalpindi on Thursday was called off due to rain.

Rizwan-led Pakistan began their tournament campaign on February 19 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi against New Zealand.

Batting first in the tournament opener, the Blackcaps posted a formidable total of 320/5, courtesy of anchoring centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham.

In response, the home side’s batting lineup faltered, managing only 260 before being bowled out in 47.2 overs.

Returning all-rounder Khushdil Shah top-scored with a 49-ball 69, while captain Babar Azam contributed a scratchy 64 off 90 deliveries.

Pakistan then faced arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai in a must-win clash to stay alive in the tournament.

However, their batting unit failed to deliver under pressure, posting a modest total of 241 before being bowled out in the final over. Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel was the top scorer with a cautious 62 off 76 balls, including five boundaries.

In response, India comfortably chased down the 242-run target for the loss of four wickets with 45 balls to spare, thanks to a masterful century by Virat Kohli.