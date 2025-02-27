Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match washed out due to rain

The ground staff were kept busy covering the pitch due to rain ahead of the Champions Trophy clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2025. — ICC

RAWALPINDI: The ninth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled for Thursday, has been completely washed out due to continuous rain.

Despite high expectations for an exciting contest, continuous light to heavy rainfall disrupted the game, preventing even the toss from taking place.

As weather conditions worsened throughout the day, officials had no choice but to call off the match without a single ball being bowled.

As a result, both teams ended their Champions Trophy campaign winless and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan began their tournament campaign on February 19 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi against New Zealand.

Batting first in the tournament opener, the Blackcaps posted a formidable total of 320/5, courtesy of anchoring centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham.

Pakistan’s bowling unit struggled against a disciplined New Zealand batting lineup, with Naseem Shah being the standout performer, taking 2/63 in his 10 overs. Fellow pacer Haris Rauf proved expensive, conceding 83 runs in his full quota of overs.

In response, the home side’s batting lineup faltered, managing only 260 before being bowled out in 47.2 overs.

Returning all-rounder Khushdil Shah top-scored with a 49-ball 69, while captain Babar Azam contributed a scratchy 64 off 90 deliveries.

Pakistan then faced arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai in a must-win clash to stay alive in the tournament.

However, their batting unit failed to deliver under pressure, posting a modest total of 241 before being bowled out in the final over. Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel was the top scorer with a cautious 62 off 76 balls, including five boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, claiming 3/40 in nine overs.

In response, India comfortably chased down the 242-run target for the loss of four wickets with 45 balls to spare, thanks to a masterful century by Virat Kohli.