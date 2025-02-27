Champions Trophy 2025: Jonathan Trott warns Australia ahead of must win clash

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott during a nets session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy on February 13, 2025 in Lahore. — ICC

LAHORE: Former England cricketer and current head coach of the Afghanistan team Jonathan Trott has issued a warning to Australia ahead of their Champions Trophy match at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Trott’s side has made significant strides in international cricket, defeating top teams like England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to finish sixth in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

They further cemented their reputation by reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year, where they also secured a victory against Australia.

“It’s all on the line. Since I’ve been coach, we’ve played against Australia three times, and we’ve been competitive in all those games," Trott told reporters.

“We should take a lot of confidence from that … especially what happened in the ODI and T20 World Cups. I keep reminding the players that Afghanistan will never be taken lightly again.

“We have to be prepared because I know Australia won’t underestimate us. In the past, some may have seen this fixture as an easier contest compared to facing a historic Test-playing nation. But in this format and in these conditions, every game is competitive, and we step onto the field expecting to win.”

The former England batter also reflected on Afghanistan’s growth since he took over as head coach in 2022, emphasizing the team’s increasing experience and potential.

“I’m quite an ambitious guy, and I have high expectations from these talented players,” he said. “Who knows what we can achieve?”

It is pertinent to mention that Afghanistan started their Champions Trophy campaign with a defeat against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in Karachi.

However, they bounced back with a thrilling victory over England in Lahore on Tuesday, knocking them out of the tournament.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted an impressive 325/7, courtesy of a magnificent innings by Ibrahim Zadran, who scored 177 off 146 deliveries.

In response, England fell short by eight runs, getting bowled out for 317. The victory was spearheaded by Azmatullah Omarzai, who delivered a match-winning bowling spell, claiming five wickets.