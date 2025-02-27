David Boon to step down as ICC Match Referee, here's why

An undated picture of ICC Match Referee and former Australian cricketer David Boon. — AFP

Former Australian batter David Boon will step down from his role as an ICC match referee after the ongoing Champions Trophy to join Cricket Australia's board from March 28.

Boon, currently the chairperson of the Cricket Tasmania board, will represent the organization in Cricket Australia (CA), succeeding incumbent Paul Green.

“I’m absolutely delighted that David will bring his vast experience as a player and cricket administrator to the CA board," CA chair Mike Baird said, as quoted by Cricket Australia.

“David has gained first-hand insights into international cricket through his role as an ICC match referee, and this will be invaluable as we navigate the game’s rapidly evolving landscape," he added.

Boon has served as an ICC match referee since 2011. A former top-order batter, he represented Australia in 107 Tests and 181 ODIs, amassing 13,386 international runs across both formats. He was also part of Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning squad in India.

Following his retirement in 1999, Boon worked as a national selector from 2000 to 2011.

It is pertinent to mention that the 64-year-old has officiated as a match referee in 386 international matches, including 85 Tests, 182 ODIs, and 119 T20Is, from 2011 to the present.

He is also part of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, which includes notable names such as Ranjan Madugalle, Jeff Crowe, Richie Richardson, Andy Pycroft, and Javagal Srinath.