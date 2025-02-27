Azhar Mahmood opens up on Pakistan’s Champions Trophy struggles

Assistant coach Azhar Mahmood during Net Session ahead of India v Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on February 22, 2025 in Dubai. — ICC

Rawalpindi: As Pakistan gears up for its crucial Champions Trophy group-stage clash against Bangladesh, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood reflected on the team's struggles in the tournament, citing inconsistent performances and injury setbacks as key challenges.

Mahmood began his conversation by highlighting the unpredictable weather in Rawalpindi, stating, "I can't predict Pindi's weather. It is not looking great. We might get some play out of it, but no one knows for sure." Despite the uncertainty, he remained hopeful that some cricket would be possible.

Pakistan's performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy has been below par, with injuries disrupting their campaign. Mahmood acknowledged the difficulties, saying, "We haven't played well in this tournament. We have played good cricket in this format, but in the tournament it has not gone well because of injuries."

Discussing the high-pressure clash against India, Mahmood admitted that the team placed excessive pressure on itself. "Against India we took a lot of pressure on ourselves. But we know where we need to improve. It is all about adapting and taking responsibility."

A key concern for the former all-rounder was the inconsistency in Pakistan’s squad selection, an issue that has hindered the team in recent ICC tournaments.

"We haven't play well in ICC tournaments in the last four times. It has been shocking for us. But you see how much chopping and changing that has happened, it is not ideal. We need to trust," Mahmood emphasised.

He stressed the importance of patience and continuity in team selection, urging for players to be given extended opportunities to prove themselves.

"There is a lot of pressure when playing international cricket. If you give anyone a chance, give them for six to eight months, and you will get results. Whoever might be. Here you have two bad games, people say drop them. You can take 6 months to identify the talent, but you need to stick with that," he said.

Mahmood also commended bowling coach Aaqib Javed for his straightforward remarks in a recent press conference, adding, "Aaqib nailed his press conference yesterday. It is always tough."