Champions Trophy 2025: Rashid Latif makes bold claim about Younis Khan’s decision

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif made a bold claim regarding former captain Younis Khan's decision to prioritise working with Afghanistan over Pakistan's national team in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, citing financial reasons.

During a recent interview, Latif asserted that Younis turned down an opportunity to work with Pakistan, showing greater interest in the Afghan team.

"Younis Khan said no to Pakistan cricket to work with Afghanistan. There are no financial benefits here," Latif claimed.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) appointed Younis as a mentor for the ongoing tournament in Pakistan and the UAe.

The former T20 World Cup winning captain joined the team for a conditioning camp ahead of the tournament, providing players with valuable insights into Pakistani conditions.

Explaining the decision, ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan stated, "Since the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, it was essential to appoint an experienced and talented mentor from the host country. We have previously benefited from working with mentors from host nations during the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup."

The Afghan team has a history of hiring former cricketers from host nations as mentors. In the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India, they appointed Ajay Jadeja.

Under his guidance, Afghanistan secured notable victories against England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, narrowly missing a semi-final spot.

Similarly, for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, they brought in Dwayne Bravo, and the team achieved a historic milestone by reaching their first-ever semi-final in a senior ICC tournament.

For the unversed, Afghanistan began their tournament campaign with a defeat at the hands of Bavuma-led South Africa in Karachi.

However, they bounced back with a victory in their second group match against England in Lahore yesterday.

Batting first, the Afghan team posted 325/7, thanks to an exceptional innings by Ibrahim Zadran, who scored 177 off 146 deliveries.

In response, England were bowled out for 317, falling short by eight runs. The victory was powered by an outstanding bowling performance from Azmatullah Omarzai, who claimed five wickets in his spell to seal the win for his side.

Hashmatullah-led Afghanistan will play their final group match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28.