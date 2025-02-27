Australia's Mitchell Starc reveals reason behind Champions Trophy withdrawal

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final against India at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Ahmedabad. — ICC

Australia's premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc has shed light on the reasons behind his withdrawal from the squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a recent interview, Starc cited a sore ankle as the primary factor keeping him out of the tournament but also hinted that “personal views” played a role in his decision.

"My main concern was fitness after experiencing ankle pain during Australia’s two-Test series in Sri Lanka this month," Starc said on the Willow Talk podcast, which was co-hosted by his wife, Australia captain Alyssa Healy.

However, the 34-year-old pacer acknowledged that fitness was not the only factor behind his absence. "There are a few different reasons, including some personal views," he admitted.

He did not elaborate on what those "personal views" were, though the tournament is being played under strict security measures.

“I had a bit of ankle pain through the (Sri Lanka) Test series,” he said. “So I just need to get that one right. Obviously, we have the (World Test Championship) final coming up and a West Indies tour after that."

“There is some IPL cricket as well."

“But the main one at the top of my mind is the Test final. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then be ready to go for the Test final,” he concluded.

For the unversed, the Smith-led Kangaroos in the current tournament are playing without their key players, including Starc, captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood.

Despite missing some of their biggest names, the Kangaroos started their Champions Trophy campaign with a stunning victory over England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

England posted a record-breaking total of 351/8—the highest in Champions Trophy history—powered by Ben Duckett’s brilliant 165 off 143 balls.

However, Australia chased down the target in just 47.3 overs, thanks to Josh Inglis’s explosive 120 off 86 balls. Alex Carey contributed a crucial 69 off 63, while Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire 32 off 15 deliveries sealed the win.

Australia's second match against South Africa in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain. They will now face Afghanistan in their final group-stage clash in Lahore on February 28.