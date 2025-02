Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs BAN today match 09

Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in the ongoing Champions Trophy clash at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 27, 2025. — Geo Super

RAWALPINDI: The ninth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh, set for Thursday, will kick off in a few hours at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The covers are in place as persistent rain showers in the host city threaten to disrupt the Pakistan-Bangladesh final Group A clash, delaying the toss.

Head to Head

Pakistan and Bangladesh have clashed in 39 ODI matches, with Pakistan emerging victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has won 5 times.

Matches played: 39

Pakistan won: 34

Bangladesh won: 5

Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh Squad for Champions Trophy

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.