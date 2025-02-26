Former West Indies cricketer backs Mohammad Haris for Pakistan return

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris in action during their sixth T20I against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 30, 2022. — AFP

Former West Indies pacer and renowned commentator Ian Bishop backed Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris’s potential to thrive in international cricket, terming the wicketkeeper batter “exactly what white-ball cricket needs.”

Hosts and defending champions Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit from the ongoing eight-team tournament after New Zealand denied them any chance to make a comeback by securing a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh on Monday.

The green shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, kicked off their defence against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament on February 19 in Karachi and suffered a 60-run defeat.

Pakistan then suffered a six-wicket drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals India, inspired by a combined bowling effort and star batter Virat Kohli’s masterful century.

The hosts’ early exit from the prestigious tournament has been a point of debate and was also discussed by commentators Bishop, Nasser Hussain and Ian Smith during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match between England and Afghanistan.

“They've got some good young fast bowlers around this country. Really good bowlers, got to groom them well. There's hope, there is talent,” Bishop said.

Joining the discussion, Hussain mentioned openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman’s injuries as major setbacks for the home side.

In response, Ian Bishop highlighted the importance of depth before backing Mohammad Haris for his ability to score quick runs.

“Even on that, Nasser, it's strength in depth,” said Bishop. “That's what New Zealand have going for them, for example, very well. It's what India have going for them very well. There's a young man called Mohammad Haris around Pakistan here, who I think…he’s inconsistent but he's exactly what white-ball cricket needs. How can you build a guy like that?”

Haris, who made his international debut in 2022, has represented Pakistan in six ODIs and nine T20Is and scored at meagre averages of 7.5 and 14 respectively.

His last appearance in ODIs came in 2022 against Sri Lanka, where he scored just three runs.